Lady Rev. Adelaide Heward-Mills breaks silence on the death of her son

It didn’t take for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to break his silence on the shocking news of the death of Dr. David Heward-Mills, his first child.



Bishop is the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches.



Not long after, Bishop Joshua Heward-Mills, the only other son of the evangelist, who is also in full-time ministry, also commented about the death of his senior brother.



Three days after the news broke on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Episcopal Sister Adelaide Heward-Mills, the mother of the late doctor, has also shared her first words with the public since the death of her son.



Sharing a heartwarming photo with her son, she shared a scripture from the Bible that describes the challenges that Christians go through so much to the point of being “crushed” and “overwhelmed.”



The scriptures from 2 Corinthians 1:8-11 also speak about the need for Christians to look beyond relying on themselves, to depending solely on God who is able to raise the dead back to life.



“2 Cor 1:8-11 NLT “We think you ought to know, dear brothers and sisters, about the trouble we went through in the province of Asia. We were crushed and overwhelmed beyond our ability to endure, and we thought we would never live through it.



“9. In fact, we expected to die. But as a result, we stopped relying on ourselves and learned to rely only on God, who raises the dead.



“10. And he did rescue us from mortal danger, and he will rescue us again. We have placed our confidence in him, and he will continue to rescue us.



“11. And you are helping us by praying for us. Then many people will give thanks because God has graciously answered so many prayers for our safety,” she wrote.



On Saturday, April 16, 2022, GhanaWeb reported that the Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills had lost his first son to death.



According to reports, his first son, Dr. David Heward-Mills, who was a medical doctor died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness.



He died at the age of 31.



About the late Dr. David Heward-Mills



Before his demise, he worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina in the United States of America for 1 year, 11 months.



From July 2019 to June 2020, he was with Piedmont Healthcare as a medical doctor in Athens, Georgia, United States.



Information gathered from his LinkedIn account shows that he worked as a part-time lead director for the national alliance for mental health and substance abuse recovery for 5 years.



He was also a research physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston.



Education



The late Dr David Heward-Mills had his Internal Medicine Residency Programme at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2020.



Before that [2008 to 2014], he acquired his Doctor of Medicine certificate from Vinnic'kij Deržavnij Medicnij Universitet im M.I.Pirogova.