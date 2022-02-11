You are here: HomeNews2022 02 11Article 1466941

Music of Friday, 11 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

Lady Jay features Kwabena Kwabena on 'Odo Nana'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lady Jay with Kwabena Kwabena Lady Jay with Kwabena Kwabena

Lady Jay has been busy the past few months. She has been working on her new EP “Anywhere 2 Dey” and found a new partner.

Kwabena Kwabena and Lady Jay first met one another 10 years ago and have been following each other's music careers from a distance.

When Lady Jay started working on her new EP, an opportunity arose when she met with Kwabena Kwabena after not seeing each other for years.

They started working on a remix of one of her most popular tracks titled “Odo Nana” which is his favorite track of her last EP “Anywhere you dey”.

During the process, they both entered a world of love and passion and created a musical masterpiece. Check out the song video of them working the new remix of “Odo Nana”.

After working with one another, Lady Jay fell in love with Kwabena Kwabena’s process of music and connected to his passion for lyric. They are currently in the talks of performing together with a new creative aspect that no one has seen before.

“Odo Nana” was originally featured on a Guinness national advertising campaign and HBO’s TV show “I May Destroy You”. Since then, it has gotten a lot of international attention, and now with the addition of Ghana’s favorite love ambassador, Kwabena Kwabena, the song feels complete and is definitely going to be one of the biggest love songs of the year.

Lady Jay is currently living between Accra and Rome and is planning to release new singles and videos in the next few months with Wahala Entertainment.

After the release of “Odo Nana” ft. Kwabena Kwabena, she is releasing “Clarity” on March 11 followed by her new EP “Anywhere 2 Dey” on April 22. The EP also features Yaa Pono and Ama Nova and is said to be one of her best works to date.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority

The NPP elements in new Black Stars appointments

Businessleading business icon

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and John Dramani Mahama

Mahama created a crisis that sent us begging for an IMF bailout - Gabby

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Junior rapper like you taking a senior to court? – Ambolley slams Okyeame Kwame

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo of a goat

Nigeria Police detain goat over attempted armed robbery

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Our president, Nana Akufo Addo can not stand criticism