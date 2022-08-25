Ladies in Europe are not ready for marriage, that’s why men marry Africans - France-based Nigerian claims

Diasporia News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

France-based Nigerian, Victory has stated that many African women abroad complain after men come to Africa to marry, but they only want kids to gain benefits from the government and alimony from the men.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Victory indicated that African women staying abroad are not ready for marriage but only want kids to make them eligible for government benefits. She added that it is the cause of many divorces among the Africans in the diaspora.



“No one has any right to tell men whom to date, especially when the African woman understands them better. I’m not trying to talk down on the women, but most of them are not ready to settle down.



These women are only after a sperm donor to claim single mother benefits. They chase the guys away after the pregnancy. But when the men go for a woman living in Africa, they begin to complain. I know some men do that too, but the women do too much,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Moreover, Victory mentioned that the opportunities available for women in Europe might also cause the divorce rate to rise. According to her, women receive more benefits from the government as compared to men.



“Women have so many opportunities in getting documents. They have many opportunities to get free accommodation even without documents. But as a man, there is only a 20% chance of getting accommodation.



Women use such opportunities to chase away their husbands, but they criticize the men when they go for women in Africa. If you speak against these women, they will complain about me being a woman. But I will only go through that if I have the same attitude as you,” Victory said on SVTV Africa.