Lack of water forces Tamale Central Hospital to suspend surgeries

Health News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Tamale Central Hospital has suspended surgeries until further notice.



An internal memo dated December 22, 2021 which has found its way onto social media said this was as a result of the shortage of essential supplies and water to the facility.



The suspension of the surgery according to the memo started on December 23, 2021.



The memo indicated that patients at the facility has for some time now been buying consumables for their surgeries; a situation that has given the hospital a bad name in the media.



Surgeries at the facility will resume immediately essential supplies and water are made available to the facility.