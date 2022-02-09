Lack of textbooks bad – Government told

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Government of Ghana has been told to, as a matter of urgency, provide textbooks to the schools to enable smooth teaching and learning.



Executive Director of the Child Rights International, Mr. Bright Appiah, is disturbed that the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education years of changing the schools’ curriculum have not supplied the approved textbooks to the schools.



He told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on Tuesday, February 8 that this is bad.



“It is bad, I can’t say they have done a good thing because once you have defined that you want to run a different syllabus you need to also need to complement it with anything to help the teacher to deliver,” he said.



It is recalled that last year, the then President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Ms. Philippa Larsen also lamented the lack of textbooks and other materials to enhance teaching and learning in schools.



She stated that changing the curriculum must come with the needed materials.



“Why is it that for the past 2 years the books we require to teach are not provided, we the teachers could do our research and teach but the children could not get the books to read and understand let alone work on their home assignments and gradually we will come out with class society in the country.”