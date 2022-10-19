You are here: HomeNews2022 10 19Article 1646105

Health News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Lack of sleep increases chances of breast cancer – Specialist

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

CEO of Bo Regenerative Medical Diagnostic Specialist Clinic, Dr Boanerges Nartey CEO of Bo Regenerative Medical Diagnostic Specialist Clinic, Dr Boanerges Nartey

The Chief Executive Officer of Bo Regenerative Medical Diagnostic Specialist Clinic, Dr Boanerges Nartey, says a larger risk of breast cancer exists in persons who do not get enough sleep.

“Sleep is important for human health. So those who normally do not sleep between the hours of 2100 and 0200 are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer,” he said.

Dr Nartey said this at a free breast screening organised by the Women in Leadership International in collaboration with the Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh Foundation for residents of Okaikwei North Municipality.

He said: “When the body is denied sleep, the Melatonin hormone (a hormone that stimulates the body cells at the time of sleep) fails to function.”

Dr Nartey, therefore, advised women and girls to endeavour to have enough sleep regularly and routinely do breast examinations.

He also advised men who were addicted to alcohol intake and smoking to desist from those acts because they increased their chances of developing breast cancer.

Dr Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh, Founder, Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh Foundation, said early detection of breast cancer was a remedy on its own.

“So, everyone, especially women should make it a point to get their breasts examined by a professional. Even if there is no money, there will definitely be a free screening somewhere for all to take part,” he added.

She advised women diagnosed with breast cancer to seek medical attention for treatment rather than depend on churches for a miracle.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women where the breast’s cells proliferate out of control.

Its symptoms include a lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

A photo of Cora Gauthier, Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna

Photos: Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who 'clashed' at 2022 Ballon D'or

Businessleading business icon

Makola market

Economic crisis: Buyers make u-turn as traders refuse to open shops

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

A picture of popular Nigerian record producer, Don Jazzy massaging a lady in one of his comedy skits

Why I prefer slim ladies to thick ladies - Don Jazzy opens up

Africaleading africa news icon

A map of the world

Chinese government denies report of establishing police station in Nigeria

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

The NDC has a choice, act decisively now or forget 2024