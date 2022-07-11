Lack of resources cause of non-performance of NPP at constituency levels – Musah Superior

Politics of Monday, 11 July 2022

General Secretary hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Idrissu Musah Superior has expressed worry over the lack of funding for the party’s important wings at the Constituency level.



He says the party as a result of this has been lagging at the Constituency level.



Superior who is hoping to lead the NPP as a General Secretary said it’s imperative that the various wings of the party at the Constituency level are well resourced to ensure that they work effectively for the party.



Musah Superior made this known in a post he shared via his social media handles.



The former Mayor of Tamale said “The special Wings of our Party (Women’s Wing, Youth wing, Nasara) in the constituencies are ill-equipped, zero financed and inadequately trained. This has made them become completely unfit for purpose. We have to find a financing model for them to ensure that they operate at full strength”.



He added that “I am proposing a quartely financial support of 10,000 ghc for each of the wings for their operations. This is equivalent to a monthly financial support of 2500 ghc for each of them. This may not be enough to meet their operational cost; but from zero to one is an improvement. We must get serious as a Party and stop giving nauseating excuses why we cannot do almost everything”.



The New Patriotic Party will on July 15-17 elect new national officers who will lead the party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The Party is hoping to elect persons who can help them make history by “breaking the eight”.