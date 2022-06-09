Lack of parental care made me start using cocaine - Otchere-Darko

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A reformed drug addict Chelsea Otchere-Darko has recounted her ordeal with hard drugs, especially cocaine.



Now an advocate, she had dropped out of the University at level 100, something she has regretted.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the use of cocaine is not something she will encourage people to do since it will disrupt the addict’s life and take the person on a path of regret and pain.



She was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong and has expressed interest in going back to school after she is sober.



According to her, her stay at the Chosen Rehab Centre has been beneficial adding that people who are addicted to drugs need to be in a drug-free environment with people who will hold them accountable for their goal of getting off drugs.



Chelsea Otchere-Darko admitted that she is related to lawyer Gabby Otchere-Darko.



She also revealed it was her father who sent her to the Chosen Rehab Centre for her recovery.



She told the host a friend lured her into the use of drugs and "the pressure and lacking parental care made her start using hard drugs”.



She said her parents were available and they were okay but she did not get the needed parental care she needed.



"My parents were all busy doing their thing and so I was raised by my aunties. It wasn’t easy for me because I started doing things on my own. Things triggered and I followed my friends to do nasty things. I became addicted and liked to use cocaine.



But it took a lot from me. I lost my family relationship. My dad asked me to change and if you do not agree to change, your family will try but will not be successful,” she added.



She said her dad noticed her addiction although she never spoke to him about it.



She stated she has been in recovery for about two weeks.



Chelsea revealed that she started with marijuana which she mixed with food.



"I come from a good home. Gabby Otchere-Darko is my dad. He is my dad’s kid brother,” she disclosed.