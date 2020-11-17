General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Lack of 'operational independence forces' Martin Amidu To Resign

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu has resigned from his position, Peacefmonline.com is reliably informed.



Credie sources say, the Special Prosecutor communicated his decision in a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, citing lack of operational independence.



According to him, it is to “enable Your Excellency to take steps to appoint a replacement to that position as required by law.”



“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” portions of the letter read.



The Special Prosecutor cited the intense traumatic experience he endured after the release of a corruption risk assessment conducted on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal as one of the reasons for his resignation.



"I should not ordinarily be announcing my resignation to the public myself but the traumatic experience I went through from 20th October 2020 to 2nd November 2020 when I conveyed in a thirteen (13) page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council caution against not bringing my resignation as the Special Prosecutor with immediate to the notice of the Ghanaian public and the world.....



....The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately. Fear is the enemy of change and I am prepared from the vacuum created on 12th November 2020 to meet the threats of my demise as the price to pay for serving my country without fear or favour affection or ill will. I acted professionally throughout in the discharge of my duties and my conscience is the anchor of my strength to face any consequences," Mr Amidu stated.



The beleaguered anti-corruption crusader was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Special Prosecutor on January 11, 2018, and was subsequently approved by Parliament.

