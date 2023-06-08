Lack of leadership in NDC manifesting in recent flip-flops – Nana B

Politics of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, known popularly as Nana B, has questioned whether the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not have elderly people in the party anymore.



He observes that the recent developments in the umbrella party have left much to be desired by the political party and believes it is worrying for its members.



Nana B made this known when he spoke on Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview while commenting on matters arising from the impending by-election in the Assin North constituency in the Central Region.



“I want to ask if there is no elderly person in the NDC to scrutinize what they do. It’s becoming one too many, and it’s worrying,” he said.



On claims that candidates were presented to contest the election, Nana Boakye indicated that it’s a fuss and much ado about nothing, adding that “Ghana’s constitution stipulates that if the person is 21 years old and a registered voter, he or she can contest for political positions”.



He says the NDC is afraid because the NPP is presenting a formidable and unified force behind their candidate, who is from Breku, a community that has the numbers, hence the fear.



“NDC is doing what they are doing not because our candidate is not qualified but because the candidate is from Breku and they know they carry the lion’s share of votes in the constituency. They are just afraid that we will beat them,” he said on Okay FM.