Lack of governing boards ‘seriously affecting’ pre-tertiary schools – Eduwatch

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Think tank, Africa Education Watch, has said the “need for strategic direction by boards of the agencies under the Ministry of Education (MoE) is crucial to the continuous and successful management of the reform process.”



The group, which works with governments, civil society and the private sector to “promote an equitable, accountable and responsive education system that assures of quality and equal opportunities for all”, insisted in a statement that: “Seven months into the president’s second term, almost all pre-tertiary agencies under the MoE still do not have governing boards, a situation which is seriously affecting their governance, oversight, the delivery of services to the public and the state.”



They continued that “Eduwatch, respectfully, calls on the presidency and MoE to expedite action on the constitution of all governing boards in the education sector to provide the needed strategic leadership and oversight in furtherance of the ongoing reform and the delivery of quality social services.”