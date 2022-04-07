Lack of furniture pushes T. I Ahmadiya students to sit on plastic chairs

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some students of T.I Ahmadiya Senior High School in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital sit on plastic chairs to learn due to inadequate classroom furniture.



The second-cycle public educational institution with a population of over 3,000, excluding the first-year students, does not have adequate classroom furniture and has to improvise with plastic chairs.



A visit to Real Amass as the school is popularly called can confirm that a number of the students especially those in the Visual Arts and Business classes were sitting on plastic chairs while their books were on their laps during lesson hours.



Sources at the school suggest that it would need about 2,000 pieces of dual desks to be able to accommodate over 1,500 newly admitted first-year students as a result of the free Senior High School programme.



Some of the students who spoke to Class FM's Ashanti regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, said they have to put their books on their laps to write during classes.



Others said they have to sometimes stand during lesson hours due to the inadequate classroom furniture.



"Since we came to this school, from form one to form two, we have been sitting on plastic chairs," a student said, adding that "we put our books on our laps to write and we have been having back pains because we have to always bend to write.



Another student admitted that "sometimes, they have to stand in class to learn during lesson hours" due to the inadequate classroom furniture.



The students are, therefore, calling on the government to come to their aid with classroom furniture since it is affecting academic activities in the school