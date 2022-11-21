Lack of drainages, roads exposing residents of Metro Mass to perennial flooding

Regional News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Residents of Metro Mass, a suburb of Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government to help address the poor drainage system in the area to help stop the perennial flooding of the community.



They said many properties have been lost as a result of the perennial flooding of the area over the past years during the rainy seasons.



The distraught residents made the appeal when GhanaWeb visited the community during the week.



Pockets of pools of flood water left over by the last rains were visible everywhere as residents on foot, vehicles, and motorbikes struggled to make their way through.



At certain portions, residents waded through the water to reach their destinations.

Trips of laterite bought by the desperate inhabitants to help address the problem stood on the shoulders of the roads. The community also funded digging temporal gutters along the roads to help address the worrying situation.



A broken-down grader belonging to the Shai Osudoku District Assembly was seen sitting on the shoulder of the road. The Assembly released the equipment to the community months ago to work on some portions of the road on the agreement that the latter pay the operator and also fuel the grader.



However, residents say the equipment broke down less than an hour after it started work six months ago.

Mr. Richard Angmor, an executive member of the Metro Mass Landlords’ Association in an interview with GhanaWeb questioned what steps the political leadership in the area is taking to address the area.



“We have a couple of issues and one has to do with the security of the area and the major one has to do with the road network. My brother, the road is very bad. We are losing lives and we’re losing properties; I don’t know what NADMO executives are doing, I don’t know what the DCE is doing, I don’t know what the engineer of the district is doing, I don’t know what the MP herself is doing,” he said adding that members of the community have spent huge sums of monies to address the problem.



According to him, all efforts to get the cooperation of the local Assembly have proved futile.



Giving the Assembly a one-week ultimatum to demonstrate commitment to addressing the problem, Mr. Angmor urged the Assembly to sit with the leadership of the community to formulate means to address the problem.



A resident and retired educationist, madam Catherine Nutsugah who has lived in the community for the past seven years describing the road as “nothing to write home about,” said as part of efforts by the community to address the problem, they had spent huge sums of monies to buy trips of laterite and dig gutters.



“As for the road, it is nothing to write home about but the community, we’ve been doing well. Since 2015 we’ve been contributing to filling the potholes and also spreading laterite on the road but when we do that, we see that anytime it rains it is washed away and we get back to square one.



“We need drainage, it is the drainage that will help us, “lamented the elderly woman.



According to her, a series of letters written by leaders of the community to the Shai Osudoku District Assembly for assistance have proven futile. Madam Nutsugah said, “The Assembly, we want to appeal to them, we have written a lot of letters to them without response, that is our worry.”



He joined other residents to appeal for a gutter from Ayikuma through the Dodowa township to Oyibi to carry the mass volumes of water from the mountains.



Mr. Addison, an executive member of the community who has lived there over the past year, traced the water’s source to the mountains. He explained that rain water from the mountains and other parts of the Dodowa township end up at the Metro Mass area, flooding the entire community.



“I came here almost one year and when I came what I heard was that there are no gutters at Dodowa so I went on a tour to be surveying where the water is coming from. I realized that the water is coming from the mountains and there are bridges under the mountains…so even if it has not rained [in this community] all the water comes here,” said the resident.



Describing the situation, he said, “When it rains heavily, especially in the evenings, you’ll cry for the children who are coming from the school. You see the women holding their trade on their head crossing it and the water is up to their knee.”



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai Osudoku, Honourable Fred Offei who described the Metro Mass area as a flood-prone area appealed to the residents to ensure that they pay their property rates and building permits to enable the Assembly to garner enough resources to enable it to address the challenges.



“Metro Mass isn’t the only area facing road challenges. The whole district is facing road challenges. We’re working on it, wherever we need to do a spot improvement, we do, road fixing is capital intensive, the Assembly’s revenue generation is lesser than that,” the DCE explained.



Speaking on the broken-down grader, the Assembly Chief said, “The engine broke down which must be replaced. It’s an electronic engine and that kind of engine is not readily available so we are now negotiating with our partners for a new engine to enable us to work,” explained the DCE.



He furthered that the Assembly has tabled the issues before some government ministries including the ministry of roads and highways, the ministry of works and housing as well as the department of feeder roads for the necessary actions to be taken.



He assured the residents of the commitment of the Assembly to address their concerns after the rainy season. “Roads can’t be done during the rains…when the rains stop, the roads will be done,” he assured.



