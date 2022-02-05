Lack of bridges: MP recalls how a child trying to cross a stream to school in Upper East reg. died

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Children cut off school during rainy season due to lack of bridges



Treat the construction of bridges as an emergency, MP tells Minister



Estimates for upgrading of roads to be prepared by the end 2022 second quarter



Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Abambire Bawa has appealed to the Roads Minister to consider the construction of bridges in Boe-Nayire and Tankoo-Wagliga in the Upper East Region as an emergency project instead of waiting for it to be programmed for 2023.



According to him, the deplorable state of these roads led to the death of a child in an attempt to cross a stream to go to school.



“If you look at Beo-Nayire and then Tankoo-Wagliga, those two projects are indeed a very serious challenge. Last year we lost a child as a result of that the child trying to cross to go to school. You have kids having to cross the stream or the river to the next place to be able to attend school, so during rainy season there are kids who are just cut off from schooling. So would you look at this within the context of the emergency project you do at the ministry instead of waiting for 2023?”



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said “I want to ask the Minister for Roads and Transport, when the bridges or culverts on the following stretch of roads would be constructed; Beo-Nayire, Soe Azoosie, Tanoo-Wagliga, Akundoo-Bongo, Abokobisi-Sikabisi and Kuyelingo.”



The transport minister, in response said, there is currently no programme for the road but the implementation will be captured under the 2023 budget.



"The Engineering design and assessment studies are being conducted to determine the hydraulic capacity and size of the drainage structure required for installation at the identified location. Estimates for the upgrading of the road will also be prepared by the end of the second quarter of 2022. The implementation of the project will be considered under the 2023 budget," Kwasi Amoako-Attah said.








