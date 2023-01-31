Lack of accommodation forcing teachers to abandon the Upper West Akim - Report

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The lack of accommodation in the Upper West Akin District is affecting teaching and learning in the area.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported that teachers posted in the district are always applying for transfers.



According to him, students, parents, and residents in the area are not happy about the situation and have asked authorities to address the concerns raised.



He stated that some basic schools in the district are understaffed as a result of newly posted teachers rejecting their posting due to a lack of accommodation facilities.



The situation was not different from the Oti Region.



Reporter Samuel Abdul Razak reported that bad roads and a lack of accommodation have caused teachers to reject postings in the area.