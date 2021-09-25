Labourer jailed 15 years for robbery

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

A labourer has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court for robbery.



The convict, Amidu Tanko, a resident of Tse Addo, in Accra, was said to have attacked a seamstress and resident of East Airport, Accra with a cutlass in an attempt to rob her.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery, however, the court presided over by Mrs. Afua Owusua Appiah found him guilty and convicted him for the crime.



Chief Inspector William K. Boateng said the complainant, Jacobina Nortey while sleeping in her bedroom, woke up and heard an unusual noise.



The court heard that when Nortey opened the door, she saw the convict standing in front of the bedroom, holding a cutlass he took from the stairs of the building.



Chief Insp Boateng said that the convict threatened to slash Nortey with the cutlass if she did not surrender all money in the house to him.



Prosecution said the complainant convinced the convict to put down the cutlass before she could give him money.



Chief Insp Boateng said, “the convict dropped the cutlass and it was immediately taken by the son of the complainant, and the complainant took advantage of the situation and called her husband who rushed to the scene”.



The court heard that the complainant’s husband overpowered the convict, arrested him, and handed him over to the police at La, Accra.



Chief Insp Boateng said the convict, in his caution statement, admitted the offense but denied demanding money from the complainant.