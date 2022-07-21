Labourer arrested for kidnapping 2-year old boy in Yeji

Regional News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

A 25-year-old labourer, Ali Dauda, has been arrested by the police in Yeji in the Bono East Region for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old boy (name withheld).



The suspect who fled with the boy to Kajawu in the Savanna Region after kidnapping him was arrested at his hideout following police intelligence.



Ali Dauda together with the child was then brought to the Yeji police station and the child was subsequently handed over to his happy parents.



A police source who spoke GhanaWeb off the record indicated that the arrest of the suspect was as a result of support from an informant who spotted the suspect in one of the villages along the bank of the Volta Lake.



Narrating how the whole incident unfolded, Theresa Donkor, the ecstatic mother of the child disclosed that her little son got missing on July 11, 2022, at a time he was playing in the vicinity.



“My son got missing on the 11th so today marks the eighth day. We found him on the seventh day so it was a good Samaritan, a woman who said she saw the boy at the river bank a river close to Yeji so we alert(sic) the police and they went to that village and found him”.



Meanwhile, the arrival of the little boy to Yeji was greeted with much euphoria by the residents who thronged the streets, sprayed powder on him and carried him shoulder high to express their joy.



