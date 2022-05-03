Labour Expert advocates E-Levy exemptions for pensioners

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Labour Expert, Seth Ablosu is calling for exemptions for Pensioners who are on Mobile Money so that they will not be taxed E-Levy.



This is because their pension salary is too small to be taxed, especially when they want to use that medium to pay for goods and services.



He said the government must find a way to identify that group and spare them.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, on Day One after the implementation of the E-Levy, Mr. Ablosu described the E-Levy as "a bad tax as it will worsen hardship in the country”.



"What that facility had done has been to make life a bit easy for many ordinary people then when you introduce a measure that brings convenience to your people you don’t go taxing them especially when the money is in our wallet an electronic wallet .



"Now when workers receive their salaries before they contribute to SSNIT the quantum that goes to SSNIT is set aside before their tax when they go on pension their earnings are not taxed so straight away you must give exemption to pensioners.



Mr Ablosu wondered why Parliament or Government did not request for public input before passing the Bill into Law.



"If it is a policy that we have to go on with then we must look again at a lot of exemptions from the E- Levy but there are other sides we are benefiting today so we need to look at exemptions if we have to continue implementing E -Levy, but for me it is no is a no because when I take my salary, it has already been taxed”.