Labone SHS appeals to government to complete 8 unit classroom block project

Regional News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Headmistress of Labone Senior High School (SHS), Mrs Cynthia Obuo Nti has appealed to the government to speed up the construction of the GetFund sponsored eight-unit classroom block project.



According to Mrs. Nti, the project which is about 80 percent completed has stalled since 2010.



“The uncompleted eight-unit block has become a living place for wee smokers and other thugs from the area who attack the female teachers and girls dormitory,” she lamented.



She made this plea on Saturday in Accra, at the school's fifty-first (51st) speech and prize-giving ceremony dubbed “Changing trends in our current educational system: technology as a useful tool.”



The Director of Special Education Division at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs Bernice Aduo Addae, spoke on behalf of the GES Director, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, revealed that a lot of strides had been made with regards to the use of technology in our education system.



According to Prof. Opoku-Amankwa, the government in its quest to improve the performance of SHS students has networked all schools.



“All campuses have been networked, making it possible for students to access information to support their learning whilst on campus,” he said.



The Director revealed that the Ministry of Education has successfully implemented critical programmes to help increase the performance of SHS students.



“A practical example is the distance learning programme by the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling which involves the production of audio-visual lessons, is a clear proof of how technology can improve the learning performance of students,” he explained.



For his part, the Chief Research Scientist at Ghana Atomic Energy, Prof. Benjamin Jabez Botwe Nyarko, charged all schools to produce nationally useful and globally competitive students.



According to him, it was important for schools to create an institution of critical thinkers and problem solvers.



“After all, what will be the basis of teaching and learning if the outcome is anything but thinking and finding solutions to world problems,” he queried.



Prof. Nyarko added that Information and Communication Technology has a huge promise of enhancing our traditional learning experience, hence the need for schools and the educational system to reap its benefits.



The students thrilled the crowd with beautiful performances from drum appellations, cultural dances and songs from the school choir.



The day was climaxed with the awarding of hardworking students for their good behavior and academic excellence.



Equally important was the awarding of deserving but diligent staff for their hard work and dedication to the students and school.



The programme was attended by heads of various SHSs, ‘Jaase tse’, ‘Jaase nye’ for the LA traditional area, old students, parents and guardians among others.