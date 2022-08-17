Labianca saga: Stop calling on Eunice Buah to resign as a Council of State member - Nzema Chiefs

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

The irate chiefs and queen mothers of Nzema Manle Traditional Council in the Western Region have descended heavily on groups and individuals calling on Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh to resign as the Western Regional Representative on the Council of State.



Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh has become a topic of national discourse after her company, Labianca Company Limited was named in a corruption scandal by the Office of the Special Prosecutor's investigative report.



According to the investigative report, Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and a member of the Board of Directors at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to influence favorable decisions from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labianca Company Limited.



So far an amount of GHC1.074 million has been retrieved by the Office of the Special Prosecutor from Labianca Company Limited, a frozen foods company.



The amount represented a deficit in import duties paid to the state.



But, addressing the newsmen at the Nzema Manle Complex, Ampain in Ellembelle District on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, on behalf of the angry Chiefs and their Queen mothers, the Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II stated that those pushing for the resignation of Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh from the Council of State should stop it.



"We also note with serious concern, groups, and individuals who are pushing for the resignation of Ms. Asomah-Hinneh, from the Council of State. We encourage all to avoid such premature commentary," he noted.



"The basis for the resignation is the perceived peddling of influence or conflict of interest. As stated earlier, from our reading of the final report, it makes no sense for the same to have been included. It serves no purpose at all. Especially when the company in question legitimately applied for a 5% extra discount and got that approval. We are also minded by the fact that other players in the said industry have been granted up to 12% of extra discount. If this is not selective justice and discrimination, then we don’t know what is," he added.



He emphasised that "As per Customs Act 2015 (Act 891), applying for a Customs Advance Ruling is permissible. It states that an interested party may apply in writing to the Commissioner-General for a ruling relating to the tariff classification, customs value, origin of goods, or any activity to which the customs law applies.



The request shall include a statement of relevant facts, names, and addresses of

interested parties, the name of the port where the goods are expected to arrive or depart, and a detailed description of the transaction. A customs advance ruling is binding until the ruling is revoked by the Commissioner-General.



Nowhere is the act is any Ghanaian or Foreigner excluded from the opportunity to apply for same based on positions held. It is discriminatory to assume that Labianca Company Limited should be excluded based on a remote position held by its Chief Executive Officer.



It must be stated that after paying close attention to the business for all these years, we can state from our reading of the year-end financials that our daughter's company Labianca Company Limited has been a tax complaint Company since its inception".



Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II, therefore, took the opportunity to chastise the Special Prosecutor for failing to do double checks before coming out of his investigative report to tarnish the image of their daughter, Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



"We note after reading the OSP report that the office provided no evidence pointing to Influence Peddling which is the use of position or political influence on someone's behalf in exchange for money or favors. The OSP failed to establish any evidence of the same. Except to draw a bizarre linkage based on her remote position. Such an office must be guided by facts and truth. Evidence must be at the center of its deeds and not feed the public with innuendoes and ambiguities," he stated.



"The OSPs assumption is based on an uninformed view of the Independence of the two professionally run institutions as established by law, and it further takes away from the opportunity available to all businesses to engage same separately. To draw a conflict of interest allegation because of her role as a Council of state member is disingenuous to state the least. We are hopeful that the OSP and others will be guided by the evidence before making some submissions. We find the submission untenable," he added.



He, therefore, vowed that the entire Nzemaland would not allow any selfish Ghanaian or a group of people to collapse the company of Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



He also took the opportunity to commend Madam Eunice Buah for creating jobs for the youth of Nzema and Ghana as a whole to support the economy of Ghana to grow.



The Nzema Manle Council comprises seven paramountcies including Nsein Traditional Council, Lower Axim Traditional Council, Upper Axim Traditional Council, Gwira Traditional Council, Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Western Nzema Traditional Council, and Ajomoro Traditional Council.



Read below the full press statement addressed by the Nzema Manle Council;



1. Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III

PRESIDENT-OMANHENE OF EASTERN NZEMA TRADITIONAL AREA



2. Awulae Attibrukusu II

VICE PRESIDENT-OMANHENE OF LOWER AXIM TRADITIONAL AREA



3. Awulae Agyefi Kwame II

MEMBER-OMANHENE OF NSEIN TRADITIONAL AREA



4. Awulae Annor Adjaye III

MEMBER-OMANHENE OF WESTERN NZEMA TRADITIONAL AREA



5. Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II

MEMBER-OMANHENE OF GWIRA TRADITIONAL AREA



6. Nana Nyamekye III

MEMBER-ACTING PRESIDENT OF AJOMORO TRADITIONAL COUNCIL



7. Nana Atta Kabenla IV

MEMBER-ACTING PRESIDENT OF UPPER AXIM TRADITIONAL COUNCIL