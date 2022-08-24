Labianca 'fights' OSP over implicative report

General News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

The management of La Bianca Company Limited has denied it procured custom advance ruling through ‘influence peddling or trading of influence’ as they have always followed due process over years in applying for customs advance ruling under the customs act.



According to the company, they have not received any official written document from Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on its findings.



“Over the years, the company has, in accordance with due process, applied for customs advance rulings under the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891). Indeed, over the years, the company has been tax compliant and has discharged all its obligations dutifully. Due to the nature of the operations of importers like us, the Ghana Revenue Authority, per Act 891, conducts periodic post clearance audits to determine possible undervaluation or overpayments of taxes,” a statement from management said in part.



The statement added that they believe that report findings contradict their recollection of events and submissions made to the office.



It further stated that the management takes the findings of the Office of the Special Prosecutor seriously and has consequently instructed lawyers to take the necessary action on this matter.



"The Labianca management will abide by the laws of Ghana as they are committed to contributing their quota to national development.



“As importers of quality frozen foods, we will always comply with the laws of Ghana. We are committed to contributing our quota to national development by investing right in our cold store infrastructure, and value chain, creating jobs, and paying taxes,” portions of the statement further said.



