Labianca company to take legal action against OSP

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Labianca company has said they have instructed their lawyers to take the necessary action on the findings of the Office of the Special Prosecutor on influence peddling.



According to the management of Labianca Company Limited, they have always followed due process over the years in applying for customs advance ruling under the customs act and have not procured custom advance ruling through 'influence peddling or trading of influence'.



The company's response is after the OSP accused Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member, of influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022, and titled: "Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority" indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million, which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state, has been retrieved.



Responding to this, the company said, "we deny that the company and its chief executive procured customs advance ruling through "influence peddling or trading of influence.



We take the findings of the OSP seriously and have consequently instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action on this matter," the statement said.



The company further stated that they have always followed due process over the years in applying for customs advance ruling under the customs act.



"Over the years, the company has, in accordance with due process, applied for customs advance rulings under the Customs Act 2015 (Act 891). Indeed, over the years, the company has been tax compliant and has discharged all its obligations dutifully. Due to the nature of the operations of importers like us, the Ghana Revenue Authority, per Act 891, conducts periodic post clearance audits to determine possible undervaluation or overpayments of taxes," a statement from management said in part.



Below is the statement







NYA/SEA



