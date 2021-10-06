LaDMA sets priorities in 2022 development agenda

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has set security, education, youth employment, sanitation and revenue mobilization as its priority targets for development in 2022.



These, according to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Kotey Nikoi, were areas the assembly, after critical consultation with key stakeholders within the assembly, needed urgent attention to push the area forward.



Mr Nikoi made these known to chiefs, residents and other stakeholders at the third quarter town hall meeting on the theme “Participatory planning and budgeting: the role of stakeholders” in Accra.



“We as an assembly have planned to focus and carry out massive development in education, sanitation, security, youth employment and revenue mobilization in 2022 and therefore need everyone on board to make these agenda achievable,” he said.



The MCE urged the chief, residents and non-residents and institutions operating in LaDMA to put aside party colors and rather see themselves as brothers and sisters working for a common goal of developing the area for everyone to benefit.



Mr Nikoi hinted that due to effective internal control, efficient management by technocrats in the assembly and good relations with residence on key issues in the municipality, the assembly was ranked the sixth nationwide in the 2021 District League Table (DLT).



This performance, according to the MCE was a mission set out by the leaders and stakeholders in LaDMA with the goal of making a name for the assembly and making sure the area developed.



He also hinted that the assembly had sat and planned to ensure they ranked within first to the third position on the 2022 table, and could only achieve that goal with the support of all stakeholders.



Ms Rita Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dede-Kotopon Constituency, who graced the occasion, urged residence to help the assembly give them better service by abiding by all laid-down rules within the area.



Ms Sowah said levies were what the assembly needed to bring about development, and so urged residents and traders to pay their dues regularly so that it would not turn to a burden on them.



She asked parents to see to the welfare of their children so that they would be good citizens in the future.



The MP said she was lobbying for contractors to get on-site to begin the construction of the La hospital, dredging of the Kpeshie Lagoon and other urgent matters attended to.