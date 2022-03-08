La-leshie extols the work of traditional medicine practitioners

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Kwame Larweh

The La-Leshie Mantse Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I has admonished traditional medicine practitioners to redefine the trade, brand it properly and package it well to attract belief and patronage from the public.



He asserted that whereas traditional medicine is a healthy medicinal product and good for consumption its excesses can become fatal for the wellbeing of those who consume it.



"In the olden days there was a strong belief in traditional medicine and still now people like us patronise it but the excessive intake of it without the required dosage and further directives from appropriate regulatory bodies can be detrimental to one's health," he told the Daily Graphic exclusively.



He mentioned that practitioners of traditional medicine must work in accordance with the guidelines from the legally constituted Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) and its accompanied Act 2000, Act 575 to conform to the dictates if the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



Silver Jubilee



Nii Ofro Osro I made these remarks as the Guest of Honour for the 25 Anniversary of the Ghana Psychic and Traditional Healers Association held at Tema New Town in Greater Accra last Saturday.



President's remarks



The President of the Association, Nii Abo Commey Gbaku I revealed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has become a strong proponent for traditional medicine and hence Ghanaians must accept the effects of traditional medicine.



He noted that as a governing board member of the TMPC, his outfit will regulate traditional alternative medicine practice in Ghana, train and certify students and practitioners nationwide and ensure standards and quality practice.



"As a seasoned traditional healer, I believe in the use of herbs, plants and leaves to cure all sorts of sickness and diseases," he stated.



He added that resorting to the traditional way of curing sickness or disease is not outmoded.



"As a renowned herbalist, I have treated several conditions such as barrenness, chronic ulcers, impotence, convulsions, arthritis, obsesses and more," he noted.



He entreated Ghanaians not to misinterpret traditional and herbal medicine with charms and idols.



He revealed that his outfit has spearheaded operations to remove and destroy a lot of charms, idols and other vodoos which does not conform to traditional medicine.



Nii Abo Commey Gbaku I who is the first Ga Adangbe president of the Association entreated all Ga Adangbes to unite behind him and foster unity for corporation and development.



He called on all Ga-Adangbes to seek a common goal and ensure the rapid development of their communities.



