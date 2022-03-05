La General Hospital project: Contractor will move to site this week – Government

General News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Presidential Advisor on Health to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has indicated that contractors for the La General Hospital project will, by next week, move to the site to commence work.



According to him, the contractors made this known after an engagement with the technical team.



“All the various activities which are to happen have been concluded this week and I know that from what the technical people told us, the contractor has erected his office and within the next few days he will fully commence,” Citinewsroom.com quoted Dr. Nsiah-Asare as having said.



Dr. Nsiah-Asare added that even though the project will not be completed by August 2020 due to delays, the government will ensure the work is completed as quickly as possible.



“They cannot finish the hospital in August. The pressure will be put on them to work as quickly as possible to finish the work in record time,” he noted.



The Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, had accused the government of misappropriating the 68 million Euros for re-construction works of the La General Hospital.



According to him, it has been two years since the hospital was closed down to pave way for its redevelopment due to the dilapidated nature of the previous structure.



“As Parliament, we have approved the money for the construction of the hospital. I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the government has misapplied the money meant for the construction,” he suggested.



“The government can prove me wrong by coming to the site to get the work done, but the project site is yet to see any significant progress despite the money made available for the project,” he further claimed.