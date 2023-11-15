La General Hospital construction to commence next week – Ofori-Atta

Health News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced, today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, that the construction of the La General Hospital would commence next week.



A functioning La General Hospital in Labadi, Accra, was demolished before the 2020 elections, with the government promising to build an ultra-modern facility in place of the old one.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sword for the construction of the ultra-modern hospital on August 10, 2020, however, three years after not laying a brick at the project site has infuriated residents of the La community and its environs.



Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement, assured that the contractor for the project would move to the site next week.



He said that the project is now part of the government's budget.



“Mr. Speaker, the government has renegotiated the contract terms of the La General Hospital Project and will now be funded through the national budget.



“The contractor is expected back on-site next week to complete a significant amount of work by 2024,” he said.



