La General Hospital: Channel your energies elsewhere – Ahiagbah to La youth

Regional News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly criticised the Coalition of La Associations for their call to the government to relinquish control of the stalled La General Hospital project in the Greater Accra Region.



The coalition proposed taking charge of the construction themselves.



Mr. Ahiagbah, however, is emphasising the importance of prioritising the health of Ghanaians without politicising such critical issues.



Mr Ahiagbah informed the public that the government has secured funding for the project, and the contractor is expected to return to the site soon.



He urged the coalition to focus their community support efforts on other projects, stating that the La General Hospital is not the only initiative that requires attention.



He suggested alternative areas where the coalition could direct their community service, such as supporting victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



Mr. Ahiagbah said there are numerous projects across the country that the group could engage with to contribute positively to the community.



He asserted that the coalition's call was misguided and an attempt to score cheap political points.



He made this assertion on Accra-based Asempa FM.