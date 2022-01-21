La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education Office receive stationeries from Chief

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, Chief of La Leshie in the Ladadekotopon Municipality, has donated 3000 exercise books and pens to the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education Office.



This formed part of the Chief’s policy and initiative to support the growth of education in the Ladadekotopon municipality with the provision of these items to students in the area.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, said he was passionate towards giving learning materials to students considering how many students struggle to get these items as well as supporting the government's effort.



He said the stationeries provided would go a long way to ease the burden on parents who would struggle to get books and pens for their children as school has resumed.



The Chief urged the pupils of the various schools present at the ceremony to commit themselves to pursuing their education and avoid vices that may jeopardise their future.



He promised the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education that he is poised in assisting the future generation with all the necessary support to make them good citizens in the near future.



Madam Habiba Kotomah, the Municipal Director of Education at La Dade-Kotopon, who received the items on behalf of the Municipality, thanked the Chief for the kind gesture and that the items would be put to good use.



She said the items would help support pupils to improve upon their learning



Madam Habiba appealed to the Chief to help provide desks to the municipality, which the Chief of La Leshie promised to donate to the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Education.