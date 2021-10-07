LPG leader calls on Road Safety Regulators to be proactive

Regional News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: GNA

Kofi Akpaloo, Election 2020 Presidential Candidate of Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), has called on Road Safety Regulators to be proactive in the implementation and enforcement of road safety regulations to curb accidents.



He said the agencies were to ensure sanity on the roads, however, most of them were not doing their works effectively



He said road transportation remained a major means for movement and the regulatory bodies must be active to curb the accidents.



Mr. Akpaloo, speaking at the Ghana News Agency and Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) road safety campaign platform, said having a flat rate for vehicle insurance was not the best.



The GNA road safety campaign is a continuous educational platform given to stakeholders to speak to their constituents on how best to contribute to making the country’s roads safer and crash-free.



The LPG Leader, therefore, charged the regulators to be up and doing as their effectiveness would check needless accidents, which were killing and maiming thousands of people.



He stated, “You sometimes see a DV number plate car on the roads for a long time for months before they are licensed because the owners want their cars to be registered in a particular year.



“No car, that has been registered before they are brought into the country, should be giving a different date of registration in Ghana, it does not give the true identity of the vehicle.



“A car for instance registered in 2001, comes to Ghana and assumes a new registration date of 2021, this is not a 2021 car, it should be registered as 2001, this shows the true age and identity of the car,” he said.



Mr. Akpaloo also noted that most Insurance Companies did not conduct appropriate research to do a risk assessment and be very sure of all the details of the person trying to get his or her vehicle insured.



He called on the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), and Transport Unions, including; Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to perform their tasks well.



Kofi Akpaloo called for intensified education for the road regulators, adding that public education was also essential.



Francis Ameyibor, the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, said whatever happened on the road affected everyone.



Mr. Ameyibor said because of the devastation caused by road crashes, every institution must play its role effectively to ensure that we protect lives.



The GNA Tema Regional Manager also called for patience on the road, “we cannot commit mistakes on the roads, any blunder could lead to the death of someone or destruction of properties or injuries.”