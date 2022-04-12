LPG changes slogan logo to win more youth

Politics of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The leadership of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has announced some changes in the management of its affairs to attract the youth for the 2024 general elections.



The General Secretary of the party, Jerry Owusu made this announcement on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



According to him, the slogan of the party has been changed as well as the party’s logo as part of measures to make the party attractive to the Ghanaian voter.



He explained that the slogan "Yenko nkoaa Someha Na Someha!!! (Let’s keep moving and hold my waist) has been changed to Ye Nsoroma (to wit be a star) all in the Akan language.



He added that the logo of the party has also been changed from the desktop commuter to an orange star to represent current trends in Ghana’s body politics.



He was of the view leadership of the party just cannot fathom why the party should be using an outmoded desktop computer as its logo.



He was of the view that the main aim of the changes which is to attract the growing number of young voters in the next elections will materialize.