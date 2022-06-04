LPG, Minority parties must unite to break NPP, NDC duopoly - Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Leader of the Liberty Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has revealed that the surest way to break the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to build inclusive governance for LPG to come together and forge a common goal.



He stressed that Ghanaians must trust the LPG to ensure that they break NPP, and NDC duopoly to relieve Ghanaians from bad governance.



”I’m pleading with Ghanaians to give us power in 2024 so we can break the duopoly of NPP, and NDC so that LPG will give Ghanaians a better life.”



According to him, the continuous reliance on the two main political parties for support during elections is fuelling the long-standing duopoly and that could destroy Ghana’s multi-party democracy.



He expressed worry about the continuous dominance of the NPP and the NDC, a situation, Kofi Akpaloo said created the impression as though Ghana practiced a two-party system.



Kofi Akpaloo argued that minority parties like LPG played instrumental roles in strengthening the country’s democracy and called for deeper collaboration among the minority parties to break the cycle of the two main political parties.



He also underscored the need for the minority parties to be self-reliant by exploring innovative ways to raise funds to support their activities.



“The position of the LPG as a formidable political party cannot be under estimated despite the many challenges the party faces like most minority parties. The country’s political space is gradually becoming polarised and seems to becoming a two-party state which is detrimental to our accepted multi-party democracy,” Kofi Akpaloo told Accra-based Kingdom FM.



He said, “the time has come for all Ghanaians who believe in the Kofi Akpaloo ideology to unite and build a formidable force to wrest power from the ruling NPP.”



Kofi Akpaloo said the continuous dominance of the two major political parties threatened the survival of small political parties and the general stability of the multi-party system.