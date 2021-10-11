LPG Leader urge teachers to venture into supplementary business

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has urged teachers to venture into supplementary business in order to earn extra income, “as teachers have flexible working hours”.



Mr Akpaloo, who was also the party's Presidential Candidate for the 2020 general election, noted that teachers closed early on weekdays and also had weekends, holidays and vacations at their disposal and must make good use of it.



He advised teachers not to make everything about money but should consider time they have as an opportunity to take care of their children.



The world globally observed World Teachers’ Day on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, on the theme: “Teachers at the heart of education recovery,” to celebrate people who work in education and to recognize the tireless efforts of teachers to keep lessons going and ensure minimal disruption to pupils' learning during the outbreak of the pandemic.



Mr Akpaloo who was speaking on the side-lines of Tema Regional Ghana News Agency (GNA) and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Road Crashes Prevention Campaign platform, commended the work of teachers.



He also encouraged public sector workers not to solely depend on their salary but to make efforts towards saving and have an investment mindset as a way of making more money out of the returns.



He said, "If you are paid GHC1,000.00 try and save GHC200.00” stressing that weight of your pay, save 20 per cent of it and later convert your savings into investment and that’s how you will become a millionaire.



On the issue of public sector salary increment, he noted that whether it was four, ten or 20 per cent, it was not important, rather what was important was productivity.



He said, "when you go to a public sector and you are looking for a service, it will take you ages before they provide that service to you, meanwhile you are paying for it, attitude towards work must change in the public sector".



According to Mr Akpaloo, although every worker deserved to get good pay, they must also give back to the system.



He stated that there was the need to overhaul the public sector because the system was making people lazy, "because he has MBA or PhD, let’s give him this position, meanwhile he’s not doing anything while somebody down there with lower academic qualification is actually committed to the job but isn’t being recognized".



