You are here: HomeNews2021 04 06Article 1224814

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube play videoThese events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube

It's yet another start of the week after a long weekend to mark the Easter festivities and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, a range of exciting programmes such as; a special edition of People and Places, Talkertainment and more will air on GhanaWeb TV.

These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.

Watch the feed below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment