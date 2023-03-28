LIVESTREAMING: US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers public lecture at Black Star Square

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, will be delivering a public lecture at a special event at the Black Star Square, in Accra, today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



The lecturer forms part of the events to make her 3-days state visit to Ghana.



Kamala Harris in a speech is expected to address issues that are youth-centred as well as issues that are minority centred.



Watch a livestream of the public lecturer below:











