LIVESTREAMING: US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers public lecture at Black Star Square

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, will be delivering a public lecture at a special event at the Black Star Square, in Accra, today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The lecturer forms part of the events to make her 3-days state visit to Ghana.

Kamala Harris in a speech is expected to address issues that are youth-centred as well as issues that are minority centred.

Watch a livestream of the public lecturer below:





IB/