General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: Africa Education Watch

LIVESTREAMING: Stakeholder engagement on Ghana's child marriage response system

The event is happening now The event is happening now

Eduwatch is collaborating with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and its agencies to strengthen Ghana's child marriage response system, under phase 3 of the Securing the Educational Rights of Vulnerable Students in the COVID-19 era (SERVE III) project with support from STAR Ghana Foundation, and funding from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

As part of the implementation process, Eduwatch conducted a scoping study into the existing child marriage response system to identify the strengths and challenges, while making recommendations to improving system effectiveness.

A convening is being held NOW to disseminate the report of the study.

Watch the stream below:

