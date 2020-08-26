General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang visits Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang pays a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Prior to her visit, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang went for a 10-day tour of the North East, Northern, Bono, Upper East, and Ahafo regions. The tour began last Friday.



Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has also been on a seven-day tour of the Volta and Oti regions. The flagbearer met with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members, and activists of the NDC when he toured the aforementioned regions.



