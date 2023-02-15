LIVESTREAMING: Proceedings of Parliament on Wednesday, February 15

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



This will be the 6th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and the Bank of Ghana printing money to finance the government's budget.



Also, some central government ministers are expected to be in appear before the House to answer questions on the happening in their sectors.



