Friday, 29 January 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Parliamentary proceedings of Friday, January 29

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Parliament has rejected a motion by legislator for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga asking the government to absorb fees of students in public tertiary institutions and to extend support to private universities for the 2021 academic year.



The decision which was made Thursday, January 28, 2021, came about after Members of Parliament belonging to the Majority caucus voted against the motion.



It was finalised by the Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako who also voted against the motion, citing that government had already made provisions to support students, as well as interventions in the education sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Among other things, the House will be looking at measures to put in place to properly manage the fast-spreading Coronavirus pandemic.



