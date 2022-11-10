LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to vote on Ofori-Atta's removal

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



Today's sitting will be the 11th sitting of the 3rd Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Parliament which resumed on October 25, 2022.



The House is expected to debate and vote on the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's admittance of the motion by the minority caucus of the House for the finance minister to be removed.



Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban Bagbin is expected to preside over the House.



Meanwhile, the national leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has directed all their Members of Parliament to abstain from a scheduled vote of censure targeted at embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



The party has thus, ordered the Majority Whips to ensure that no member of the Caucus participates in the exercise expected to take place today, Thursday, November 10, 2022.



The directive was contained in a November 9, press statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



