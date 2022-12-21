LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to approve Appropriation bill for 2023 budget

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



Today's sitting will be the 36th sitting of the 3rd meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th Parliament.



Members of the House are expected to continue the approval of budgetary allocations to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). The House is also to debate and approve the Appropriation bill for the 2023 Budget and Economic Statement.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



Watch the Livestream of the proceeding below:







