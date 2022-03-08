LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting for March 8, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



This will be the 25th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament



Among other things, Tuesday's sitting is expected to address issues of women in the country, because March 8 is International Women's Day.



The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.



Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Watch the proceedings here:



