LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting for March 3, 2022

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



This will be the 23rd Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament



Among other things, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will be expected in the house to answers some questions on current water storage in some parts of the country as well as give updates on development in the water and sanitation sector.



The house has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.



Presiding over proceedings is the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu.



Watch the proceedings here:

