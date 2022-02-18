LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting for February 18, 2022

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



This will be the 16th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament



It will be a week of sitting of the House in the year since the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, left the country for Dubai on a medical review.



Among other things, the Minister for Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah will be expected in the house to answers some questions on current developments in the countries road infrastructure



Presiding over proceedings is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako.








