LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



It will be a week of sitting of the House in the year since the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, left the country for Dubai on a medical review.



Among the things to be considered today will be the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) which has been continuously rejected by the MPs on the Minority side of the House.



The Minister of Education, will be expected in the house to answers some question on current developments in Ghana's educational sector



Presiding over proceedings is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament,Andrew Asiamah Amoako.



Watch the proceedings here:



