LIVESTREAMING: Parliament’s Appointment Committee vets Minister-designate for Roads and Highways

Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta

The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta is before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.



He has been renominated for the same position he held in government four years ago by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose mandate has also been renewed by Ghanaians for a second and final four-year term.



His tenure over the last four years saw him supervising governments' drive in improving the nation’s roads infrastructure including the Year of Roads initiative which is started in 2020 and is said to continue in 2021 by the government.



The nominee is before the committee for vetting and approval in fulminant of the constitutional requirement and is expected to account for his work over the last four years and also share the government's plans for his ministry in the next four years.



