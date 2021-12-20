LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes to vote on E-Levy

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament have resumed sitting to conduct the business of the House.



A major issue to be addressed is the consideration of the proposed Electronic Transactions Levy Bill.



The Bill is currently before the Finance Committee of Parliament with members set to table their final decision before the plenary amid other procedures.



The house on Friday, December 17, 2021, passed the Appropriations Bill after budget estimates for various Ministries, Departments and agencies were approved.



Watch the stream below:



