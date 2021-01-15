General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes sitting today after chaotic inauguration

play videoSpeaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic has resumed sitting today January 15, 2021.



This is the first time the House will reconvene in the chamber after the 7th January’s chaos that saw legislators throw punches and destroy voting materials during the election of a Speaker.



Among other matters to be discussed, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin is expected to declare the majority in Parliament during its sitting today.



Prior to today’s sitting, The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed that together with the Independent MP for Fomena, they should be the majority. But, the NDC says there is no absolute majority in the house.



Watch the livestreaming below



