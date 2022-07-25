LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes sitting after Speaker's suspension

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in fulfillment of section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), is presenting to parliament a review of the government’s 2022 Fiscal Policy.



This fulfils the annual constitutional ritual for the finance minister to present to parliament a review of the budget after the first half of every fiscal year.



As part of his statement today, the minister is expected to provide details on the performance of government revenues and expenditure for the first half of the year.



He is also expected to provide projections for the remaining part of the year.



Ken Ofori-Atta is also expected to update the house on the current economic challenges facing Ghana and the ongoing negotiations between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support.



