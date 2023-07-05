LIVESTREAMING: Parliament ‘erupts’ over debate on anti-LGBTQI bill

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliament of Ghana is debating the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, today, July 5, 2027



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



Watch a livestream of the debate below:







BAI/DA



