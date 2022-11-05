LIVESTREAMING: Otumfuo joins Awomefia to mark 60th Hogbetsotso Za

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

The annual festival of the Anlo people of the Volta Region, Hogbetsoso, is currently being held.



This is the 60th year since the celebrations began.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is the special guest of honour for this year’s event.



As part of efforts to mark the 60th edition of the historical festival this year, the Awoemefia who is the Paramount Chief of all Anlo States invited Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Paramount Chief of Kwahu Traditional Area, Daasebre Akumoah Agyapong II and the current King Agorkoli of Nortsie of Togo.



According to a list that GhanaWeb cannot independently confirm, there will be 8 Nkonwasoafuo, 25 Afenasoafuo/Atuntufuo, 10 Kyineyetufuo, 1 Apimasantan, 1 Sika Akua, 4 Sanaafuo, 10 Afotosanfuo, 10 Abenasanfuo, 10, Nsumankwafuo, 6 Asomfo, and 8 Nseneefuo, attending the ceremony.



The others are 4 Danponmu/Papahufuo, 8 Ahoprafuo, 10 Akyemfuo, 3 Somisisi, 5 Adwareye, 5 each for Adum/Abrafuo, 2 Animuyesum, 10 Fontomfrom/Atumpan, 10 Fontomfromsuafuo, 4 Mpebi/Nkrawi, 4 Apeede, 4 Kwadwomfuo. 2 Drugya, and 10 Nyahera.



The rest are 10 Kokwanagya, 5 Mentiahyenfuo, 6 Sodoofuo, 2 Camera Men, and 3 Video Men.



